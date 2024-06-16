Left Menu

Tragedy at Detroit Suburb Splash Pad: Lives Changed Forever by Random Shooting

Nine people, including two children and their mother, were injured when a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb. The suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities believe the attack was random, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

PTI | Rochesterhills | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:04 IST
In a tragic turn of events, nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, when a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The families had gathered to escape the summer heat when the horror unfolded.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard detailed the incident in a news conference, revealing that an 8-year-old boy was critically injured by a gunshot to the head. His mother was also in critical condition with injuries to her abdomen and leg, while his younger brother, aged 4, suffered a leg wound and is in stable condition. The remaining six victims, all adults aged 30 or older, are also in stable condition.

The shooter, who authorities believe acted at random, was tracked to a nearby home where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Bouchard indicated the suspect fired up to 28 shots, and responding officers quickly performed first aid and contained the situation, preventing further violence. The community, already reeling from past tragedies, is left to grapple with yet another senseless act of violence.

