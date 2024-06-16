Russian Forces Capture Zahirne in Zaporizhzhia Region
Russian forces have gained control of the village of Zahirne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russia's defence ministry. Reuters has not yet verified these battlefield reports.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:03 IST
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Zahirne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.
