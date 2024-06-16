Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Zahirne in Zaporizhzhia Region

Russian forces have gained control of the village of Zahirne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russia's defence ministry. Reuters has not yet verified these battlefield reports.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:03 IST
Russian Forces Capture Zahirne in Zaporizhzhia Region
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Zahirne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024