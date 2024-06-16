In a dramatic turn of events, security forces stormed a detention center in southern Russia on Sunday, successfully neutralizing inmates linked to Islamist terror cells who had taken two staff members hostage, according to reports from state-funded news channel RT.

The sounds of gunfire echoed through the facility as journalists on the scene reported multiple ambulances arriving at the prison, footage of which proliferated on social media. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service later confirmed that the hostages were unharmed, stating that the hostage-takers had been 'liquidated,' although they provided no further details.

Local outlets, including RT, reported fatalities among the prisoners. Earlier reports from Tass indicated six inmates armed with rudimentary weapons, including a penknife and a fire ax, had seized the central courtyard. Many were linked to the Islamic State group, continuing a troubling pattern of such incidences on Russian soil in recent years.

