Global Summit on Ukraine Peace: Key Absentees
Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UAE were among countries that attended a Ukraine peace summit but did not sign the final communique. Switzerland, which hosted the summit, reported that over 90 countries participated, with the majority signing the communique. Brazil also did not sign.
Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates were among countries participating at a summit on peace for Ukraine that did not sign a final communique, the Swiss government said on Sunday.
Switzerland, which hosted the summit, said over 90 countries took part in the talks, and the vast majority of them signed up to the communique, according to a list which the Swiss organizers posted at the close of proceedings.
Brazil, which was listed as an "observer" on the list of attendees, also did not feature as a signatory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- peace summit
- Saudi Arabia
- India
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Mexico
- UAE
- Brazil
ALSO READ
South Africa's ANC Faces Significant Vote Share Drop in Recent Election
Prabowo Subianto Offers Indonesian Peacekeeping Support for Gaza
End of ANCs Dominance: South African Elections Signal New Era
Historic Shift in South African Politics: ANC Faces Coalition Challenge
Indonesia's Commitment: Prabowo Subianto Offers Peacekeeping Troops for Gaza Ceasefire