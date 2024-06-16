Operation Street Safe: Over 670 Booked for Public Nuisance in Noida
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police launched 'Operation Street Safe' to curb public alcohol consumption, leading to 670 individuals being booked for public nuisance across Noida and Greater Noida. The campaign was executed under the guidance of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and involved checks at multiple locations.
In a decisive move to uphold public order, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police initiated the 'Operation Street Safe' campaign, targeting public alcohol consumption across Noida and Greater Noida.
The daylong effort, directed by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, resulted in actions against 670 individuals for public nuisance offenses, as officials reported Sunday.
Authorities inspected a total of 4,630 individuals across three zones—Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida—leading to significant bookings for public nuisance under IPC Section 290, a police spokesperson detailed. DCPs Vidya Sagar Mishra, Suniti, and Saad Miya Khan led targeted operations at multiple locations, ensuring thorough inspections and maintaining public order.
