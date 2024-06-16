Left Menu

Operation Street Safe: Over 670 Booked for Public Nuisance in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police launched 'Operation Street Safe' to curb public alcohol consumption, leading to 670 individuals being booked for public nuisance across Noida and Greater Noida. The campaign was executed under the guidance of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and involved checks at multiple locations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:54 IST
Operation Street Safe: Over 670 Booked for Public Nuisance in Noida
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to uphold public order, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police initiated the 'Operation Street Safe' campaign, targeting public alcohol consumption across Noida and Greater Noida.

The daylong effort, directed by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, resulted in actions against 670 individuals for public nuisance offenses, as officials reported Sunday.

Authorities inspected a total of 4,630 individuals across three zones—Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida—leading to significant bookings for public nuisance under IPC Section 290, a police spokesperson detailed. DCPs Vidya Sagar Mishra, Suniti, and Saad Miya Khan led targeted operations at multiple locations, ensuring thorough inspections and maintaining public order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024