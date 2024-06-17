Hezbollah's Rising Aggression May Spark Regional Conflict, Israeli Military Warns
The Israeli military has warned that increased hostility from Lebanon's Hezbollah could lead to a major escalation. Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari cautioned that such aggression could have dire consequences for Lebanon and the broader region. The situation is on the verge of a broader conflict.
Intensified cross-border fire from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement into Israel could trigger serious escalation, the Israeli military said on Sunday.
"Hezbollah's increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation, one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement in English.
