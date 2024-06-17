Amit Shah to Mediate Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a bid to address the escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, announced on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would engage in early dialogues with both the Meitei and Kuki communities. The aim is to bridge the widening ethnic divide in the restive northeastern state.

Reviewing the current security scenario, Shah emphasized the need for strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and tranquility. He urged strict legal actions against individuals instigating violence and stressed the prevention of further conflicts, which have plagued the region for over a year.

The Home Minister directed the Manipur Chief Secretary to ensure provision of adequate health and education facilities for the displaced populace, alongside their rehabilitation. Highlighting the central government's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah assured comprehensive safety and security for all citizens. He also reviewed relief camp conditions to ensure the availability of essential amenities.

