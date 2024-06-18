Left Menu

Russian Pacific Fleet to Hold Major Naval Exercises in June

The Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy will conduct significant naval exercises from June 18 to June 28 in the Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan, and Sea of Okhotsk. The drills will feature approximately 40 ships, 20 naval aircraft, and several helicopters, including advanced anti-submarine aircraft.

The Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy will hold exercises June 18-28 in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The drills involve about 40 ships, boats and support vessels, around 20 naval aircraft and helicopters, including long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142M3, Il-38 and Il-38N, as well as anti-submarine and search and rescue helicopters, TASS reported, citing the fleet's press service.

