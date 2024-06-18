Left Menu

Tragic Public Stabbing: Boyfriend Murders Woman in Broad Daylight in Maharashtra

A 20-year-old woman, Aarti Yadav, was brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The attack occurred in public view, with no intervention from bystanders. The police have detained the accused and are investigating the incident further.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district as a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Tuesday morning, police reported. The brutal attack, which occurred around 8:30 am in Vasai's Chinchpada locality, was captured on video and has since surfaced on social media.

The victim, Aarti Yadav, was en route to work with her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, when a quarrel led to the horrific act. According to an official, Rohit attacked her with a sharp weapon, continuing the assault even after she collapsed.

Remarkably, the accused did not flee the scene, instead sitting by the body until police arrived. Authorities have detained Rohit for interrogation and are in the process of registering an offence. The graphic video of the incident shows the tragic sequence of events, highlighting a profound lack of intervention from bystanders.

