Tigress T-132 Tranquilized After Fatal Attack in Maharashtra

A tigress, known as T-132, responsible for killing a person in Parseoni, Maharashtra, was captured by forest officials. The capture involved teams from the Pench reserve, Nagpur forest department, and Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve after the attack on February 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:21 IST
A tigress identified as T-132, responsible for a fatal attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, was tranquilized and captured on Monday. This crucial operation was confirmed by a forest official.

The tigress was found in the Chargaon forest area, revealed Bharat Singh Hada, deputy conservator of the Nagpur forest department. The successful capture involved coordinated efforts from the Pench reserve, Nagpur forest department, and Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve teams.

According to forest sources, the incident occurred on February 21, when T-132 attacked and killed a person in Parseoni, prompting the swift response from wildlife authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

