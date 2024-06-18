Left Menu

Congress Accuses PM Modi of Failed Promises and Electoral Misconduct in Varanasi

On the day PM Narendra Modi addressed his first event in Varanasi post-Lok Sabha polls, Congress claimed Modi's narrow win signifies no-confidence by his constituency. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posed nine questions to Modi about unaddressed issues like the failed Namami Gange project, rejection of nominations, and underperforming public projects.

Congress leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, as he made his first appearance in Varanasi since this year's Lok Sabha polls. According to Congress, Modi narrowly avoided defeat in his constituency, a result they argue indicates a vote of no-confidence by the Varanasi electorate.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the Prime Minister on his unfulfilled commitments, highlighting the ongoing pollution in the Ganga River despite Rs 20,000 crore spent on the Namami Gange project. Ramesh further raised concerns about the rejection of numerous nomination papers in Varanasi during recent elections.

The allegations extended to public infrastructure failures in Modi's constituency. Ramesh called attention to the non-functional Varanasi Port and inadequate healthcare facilities at Banaras Hindu University, questioning why these projects failed despite substantial investments. He accused Modi of abandoning adopted villages and compromising Gandhian institutions.

