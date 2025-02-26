Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Environmental Clearance Level Changes
Jairam Ramesh criticized the Ministry of Environment's attempts to increase the threshold for environmental clearances in building projects. The current level is 20,000 square meters. Past attempts were quashed by Kerala High Court, National Green Tribunal, and Delhi High Court. The issue awaits a hearing in Supreme Court in March 2025.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has voiced concerns over the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change's persistent attempts to raise the threshold for necessary environmental clearances in building and construction projects.
The current threshold stands at 20,000 square meters, and previous efforts to expand this requirement have been halted by multiple judicial bodies, including the Kerala High Court in March 2024, the National Green Tribunal in December 2017, and the Delhi High Court in November 2018.
With the Supreme Court recently issuing a stay on the ministry's notification effective February 24, 2025, Ramesh hopes the upcoming court hearing in March 2025 will permanently settle the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
