Philippine Navy Sailor Injured in High-Speed Ram by Chinese Coast Guard
A Philippine navy sailor suffered serious injuries following an intentional high-speed collision by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea. The Philippine military condemned the Chinese coast guard's aggressive and unprofessional behavior toward this legitimate humanitarian mission.
A Philippine navy sailor suffered "serious injury" after what the country's military called on Tuesday "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.
The Philippine military said in a statement the Chinese coast guard's "continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable."
