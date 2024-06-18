Delhi Police Bust Infamous 'Thak-Thak' Gang in Agra Diamond Heist Case

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang responsible for stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from a car in Agra. Among those arrested are a 23-year-old man named Kunal and a 38-year-old woman from Inderpuri.

Police sources confirmed that 23 out of the 36 stolen diamond articles were recovered from the suspects. The gang, known for targeting businessmen and luxury vehicle owners, employs a variety of distraction techniques to carry out their crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan revealed that the gang's activities span multiple states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The female suspect was apprehended at Sector 4 in Pushp Vihar, leading to the subsequent arrest of Kunal.

