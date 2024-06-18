Bomb Threat at Patna Airport Triggers Major Security Response

Authorities at Patna airport were on high alert on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat via email. The threat prompted comprehensive searches and heightened security at the facility, officials confirmed.

Despite the scare, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee determined that the email, which also targeted 41 other airports, was a hoax.

'The threat was received at 1.10 pm,' said a senior police officer, adding that authorities are actively working to identify and locate the sender of the email.

