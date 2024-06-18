Left Menu

Bomb Threat at Patna Airport Triggers Major Security Response

Authorities at Patna airport received a bomb threat via email, leading to thorough searches and increased security measures. The mail, which threatened 42 airports, was deemed a hoax by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. Efforts are underway to trace the email's sender.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:38 IST
Bomb Threat at Patna Airport Triggers Major Security Response
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Patna airport were on high alert on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat via email. The threat prompted comprehensive searches and heightened security at the facility, officials confirmed.

Despite the scare, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee determined that the email, which also targeted 41 other airports, was a hoax.

'The threat was received at 1.10 pm,' said a senior police officer, adding that authorities are actively working to identify and locate the sender of the email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024