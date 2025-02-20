Left Menu

Airport Security Tightens after Passenger's Bomb Joke

A passenger at Kochi International Airport was detained for joking about carrying a bomb in his luggage during a routine security check. The incident took place as Rasheed, from Kozhikode, was preparing for a flight to Kuala Lumpur. Police later released him after filing a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi International Airport encountered a security breach scare when a passenger, identified as Rasheed from Kozhikode, made a misguided attempt at humor during a security check.

The incident unfolded as Rasheed, boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur, jokingly declared that his luggage contained a 'bomb', when questioned by security staff about its weight.

The remark prompted immediate action from security officials, who handed him over to the Nedumbassery police. Despite being released later, Rasheed now faces legal proceedings due to his ill-considered joke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

