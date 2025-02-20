Airport Security Tightens after Passenger's Bomb Joke

Kochi International Airport encountered a security breach scare when a passenger, identified as Rasheed from Kozhikode, made a misguided attempt at humor during a security check.

The incident unfolded as Rasheed, boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur, jokingly declared that his luggage contained a 'bomb', when questioned by security staff about its weight.

The remark prompted immediate action from security officials, who handed him over to the Nedumbassery police. Despite being released later, Rasheed now faces legal proceedings due to his ill-considered joke.

