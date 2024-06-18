Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Govt Appoints 19 Advisors to Strengthen Ministries

The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed 19 advisors to assist ministers in various departments. These advisors will not receive any emoluments or perks. Notable appointments include Honchun Ngandam for PWD and Nakap Nalo for Disaster Management. The advisors will support departments like Environment, Urban Affairs, Health, and more.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced the appointment of 19 advisors to assist various ministers, aiming to bolster administrative efficiency.

The announcement came from Cabinet Secretary Kaling Tayeng, who clarified that these advisors would not be entitled to any emoluments, remuneration, perks, or facilities.

Among the notable appointments, Honchun Ngandam will advise the minister for PWD (Eastern and Central Zone-B), while Nakap Nalo takes on an advisory role for Disaster Management. Further appointments include MLA Wangling Lowangdong and Ninong Ering for Environment and Forests and Hydro-Power Development, respectively. Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso will advise the minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Food and Civil Supplies, with Phurpa Tsering overseeing PWD (North West, Western and Central-A zones), Highways, and Science & Technology.

Other advisors appointed include Chow Zingnu Namchoom for Rural Works and Sports and Youth Affairs; Mutchu Mithi for Home and Education; Dr. Mohesh Chai for Health & Family Welfare and Commerce & Industries; Pani Taram for Public Health Engineering; Hayeng Mangfi for Water Resources; Jikke Tako for Power; and Dongru Siongju for Tax and Excise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

