Bomb Hoax at 41 Airports: Security Tightened After Email Threats

Forty-one airports across India, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, leading to immediate security measures and comprehensive anti-sabotage checks lasting several hours. All threats were eventually declared hoaxes, according to official sources.

The bomb threat emails, sent around 12.40 pm from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com, prompted a swift response as agencies intensified security across the affected airports. Terminals in cities such as Varanasi, Chennai, and Patna were thoroughly searched.

Authorities believe an online group known as 'KNR' is responsible for these hoax threats. Similar threats were issued to several Delhi schools earlier this month, sources revealed. The suspect emails carried the message: 'Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die.'

The Chennai airport faced significant delays, especially for a Dubai-bound flight carrying 286 passengers, which was searched and later cleared. Meanwhile, airports in Jaipur, Nagpur, and Patna underwent inspections but reported no disruptions to services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on the day of the threats, marking his first visit there post-Lok Sabha election results. Cybersecurity agencies are investigating these emails, believed to have originated from overseas.

