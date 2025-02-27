Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates Second UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, today inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport, marking the second facility under this innovative initiative aimed at providing hygienic and affordable refreshments to air travelers. The first UDAN Yatri Cafe was launched on December 19, 2024, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata to commemorate its 100th anniversary. Following its resounding success and high passenger satisfaction, the initiative is now being expanded across the country.

Located strategically in the pre-check area of the T1 domestic terminal, the Chennai Airport UDAN Yatri Cafe will offer travelers quality refreshments at the following affordable prices:

S. No. Item Rate (Rs.) 1. Water Bottle 10 2. Tea 10 3. Coffee 20 4. Samosa 20 5. Sweet of the day 20

During the inauguration, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized that the UDAN Yatri Cafe is a testament to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of making air travel more convenient, accessible, and affordable for all citizens. "Following its successful launch in Kolkata, there has been strong demand to expand this facility. After the eastern gateway of Kolkata, we are proud to bring the UDAN Yatri Cafe to Chennai, the southern gateway and the fifth busiest airport in India, handling over 22 million passengers annually. Our commitment is to enhance passenger convenience with initiatives like Digi Yatra and the Trusted Traveler Program E-gates, ensuring a seamless digital travel experience," he stated.

Major Developments at Chennai Airport

Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu also highlighted significant ongoing developments at Chennai Airport, including:

Expansion of Terminal 2 – An 86,135 sq.m. expansion project to enhance international operations.

– An 86,135 sq.m. expansion project to enhance international operations. Refurbishment of Terminals 1 and 4 – A project underway with an investment of over ₹75 crore.

– A project underway with an investment of over ₹75 crore. Traffic Flow Management System – A ₹19 crore initiative aimed at easing congestion at the airport’s city-side access points.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience

Beyond infrastructure, Chennai International Airport continues to prioritize passenger comfort. The airport now offers:

Free buggy services for senior citizens and pregnant women

Dedicated childcare rooms

Comprehensive medical facilities

Modern lounges for relaxation and business travelers

Furthermore, Chennai Airport is leading in environmental sustainability by operating entirely on green energy and housing a 1.5 MW solar power plant as part of its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Chennai Airport. The launch of the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport marks another significant milestone in the Ministry’s mission to improve passenger experience, affordability, and connectivity across India.