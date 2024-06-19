Fatal Love: Public Apathy in Vasai’s Tragic Murder

In a horrifying incident that has shocked Vasai, 32-year-old Rohit Yadav brutally murdered his girlfriend, Arati Yadav, by delivering 18 blows to her head with an industrial spanner. The attack, witnessed by numerous onlookers who did not intervene, occurred on a busy road on Friday morning.

Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware of the Valiv police described the scene, highlighting the severity of the attack. The couple, both residents and workers of an industrial estate in Vasai, had been in a turbulent relationship, with recent suspicions of infidelity leading to the fatal encounter.

Rohit, who repeatedly questioned Arati during the assault, did not flee but stayed by her lifeless body until the police arrived. Disturbing CCTV footage and social media videos documenting the event have elicited widespread public indignation and criticism of police response to earlier complaints lodged by the victim's family.

