Fatal Love: Public Apathy in Vasai’s Tragic Murder

Rohit Yadav brutally killed his girlfriend, Arati Yadav, on a busy Vasai road, striking her head 18 times with a spanner as bystanders watched without intervening. The tragic incident has sparked public outrage and brought attention to police inaction despite prior complaints. Authorities have arrested Rohit and others involved in recording the event.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:03 IST
In a horrifying incident that has shocked Vasai, 32-year-old Rohit Yadav brutally murdered his girlfriend, Arati Yadav, by delivering 18 blows to her head with an industrial spanner. The attack, witnessed by numerous onlookers who did not intervene, occurred on a busy road on Friday morning.

Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware of the Valiv police described the scene, highlighting the severity of the attack. The couple, both residents and workers of an industrial estate in Vasai, had been in a turbulent relationship, with recent suspicions of infidelity leading to the fatal encounter.

Rohit, who repeatedly questioned Arati during the assault, did not flee but stayed by her lifeless body until the police arrived. Disturbing CCTV footage and social media videos documenting the event have elicited widespread public indignation and criticism of police response to earlier complaints lodged by the victim's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

