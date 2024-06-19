Left Menu

Pentagon Urges Peace Amid Israel's Plans for Lebanon Offensive

The Pentagon emphasized the United States' desire to avoid a broader regional conflict in the Middle East. This statement comes as Israel's defense forces approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Major General Patrick Ryder stressed the importance of avoiding hypothetical scenarios that could lead to a wider war.

The United States does not want to see a wider regional war in the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, as Israel's defense forces approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals and speculate on what might happen other than to say no one wants to see a wider regional war," Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokersperson, told reporters when asked about Israel's move to approve operational plans..

