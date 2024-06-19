Pentagon Urges Peace Amid Israel's Plans for Lebanon Offensive
The United States does not want to see a wider regional war in the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, as Israel's defense forces approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.
"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals and speculate on what might happen other than to say no one wants to see a wider regional war," Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokersperson, told reporters when asked about Israel's move to approve operational plans..
