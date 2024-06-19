Pawan Kalyan Takes Charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, taking over departments including Panchayat Raj, Environment, and Rural Development. Leaders and supporters congratulated him as he prepared for review meetings with senior officials.
In a ceremonious event marked by Vedic chants, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan officially took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
The actor-turned-politician now oversees crucial departments such as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology, along with Rural Water Supply.
Several party leaders and supporters congratulated Kalyan on his new role. He is slated to meet senior officials for review sessions later today. Kalyan, a first-time minister, represents the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.
