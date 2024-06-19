Gangland Execution at Rajouri Garden: Foreign Mobster Claims Responsibility

The Delhi Police has stepped up its investigation into the Rajouri Garden food joint murder, struggling to identify the victim as a foreign-based gangster claims responsibility on social media. The incident took place late Tuesday evening when a man in his early 30s was gunned down by two assailants while sitting with a woman at the Burger King outlet located in J Block of Rajouri Garden.

A senior police officer reported that the victim's mobile phone is missing, and no identity proof has been found. Items recovered from the scene include a bus ticket, a phone charger, and a gamchha (scarf). CCTV footage shows the man entering the eatery where he met the woman.

Moments after he sat down, two men sprayed him with around 40 bullets before escaping. The woman accompanying the victim also fled the scene. Hours later, a social media post emerged wherein foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility, citing revenge for the killing of 'Shaki Dada' by a rival gang. The police are now verifying the authenticity of this claim and have launched a search for the woman present during the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)