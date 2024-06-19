Tragedy Strikes Chad: Explosion Rocks Ammunition Depot in N'Djamena
In Chad's capital N'Djamena, an explosion at a military ammunition depot caused multiple fatalities and injuries. The incident occurred late Tuesday and set off a massive fire, necessitating urgent response efforts. An investigation into the cause has been promised, while officials call for public calm.
An explosion and subsequent fire at a military ammunition depot in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, resulted in fatalities and extensive damage, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The blaze, which erupted late Tuesday, illuminated the Goudji district, creating a scene of chaos and destruction.
President Mahamat Deby Itno expressed his condolences on Facebook, acknowledging both human and material losses but refraining from specifying casualty numbers. He assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.
Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah announced that the situation was now under control, thanks to the swift action of security and health officials. Koulamallah emphasized the importance of maintaining calm amid the crisis.
Local media reported that the explosions commenced just before midnight, continuing for over 30 minutes. The blasts caused nearby buildings to shake and led to ammunition being scattered with explosive force.
