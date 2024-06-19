Fake Elderly Man Bound for Canada Nabbed at Delhi Airport
A 24-year-old man, posing as a 67-year-old with dyed hair and beard, was apprehended by CISF at Delhi airport. He produced a fake passport and intended to board an Air Canada flight. Further interrogation revealed his true identity, leading to his handover to Delhi Police.
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man, allegedly masquerading as a septuagenarian, was captured by the CISF at Delhi's international airport, a senior officer reported on Wednesday.
The accused, Guru Sewak Singh, who had altered his appearance with dyed hair and a beard, was detained on Tuesday evening at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-3. The suspect has since been handed over to the Delhi Police.
CISF personnel first became suspicious of Singh during a routine check, where he presented identification under the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota, aged 67, in order to board an Air Canada flight. His noticeably younger appearance, voice, and skin texture prompted further scrutiny, exposing his disguise.
Upon deeper interrogation, Singh confessed to his real identity as a 24-year-old, with a photo of a passport under his true name found on his mobile phone. The case, involving a forged passport and impersonation, resulted in his transfer to the Delhi Police for legal proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
