Karnataka Govt May Reopen Darshan Thoogudeepa Farmhouse Suicide Case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the state government is willing to reopen the suicide case linked to leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's farmhouse if police find it necessary. The case also interconnects with the murder of actor's fan, Renukaswamy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:20 IST
The Karnataka government is prepared to reopen the investigation into the suicide of a man who worked at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's farmhouse, should the police deem it necessary. Home Minister G Parameshwara made the statement on Wednesday, indicating the government's cooperation in the matter.

Darshan was taken into custody on June 11 in connection with the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy, who had allegedly trolled the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda using obscene language. The case has resulted in 17 arrests so far.

The police are investigating potential links between the suicide of Sridhar S, which occurred in April, and the murder of Renukaswamy. In a note and a video found later, Sridhar declared himself responsible for his death, absolving others from blame. However, due to Sridhar's employment at a company associated with Darshan and his express loneliness, the police are examining any hidden connections.

Parameshwara stressed that if any connection exists, the police will further investigate Darshan's involvement. "If the police team feels they need to investigate further, we will give our approval," he said.

Renukaswamy, abducted from Chitradurga and tortured to death in Bengaluru, allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Gowda, which may have triggered the plot against him. His body was discovered on June 9.

