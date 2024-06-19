Left Menu

Brutal Murder Mystery: Woman's Body Parts Found on Two Trains Identified

A 35-year-old married woman from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, identified as Meera, was found dismembered across two trains in different states. She went missing after a quarrel with her husband, and police are now investigating with a reward for information about the culprits.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old married woman from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, identified as Meera, was brutally murdered, and her body parts were found on two separate trains.

The discovery was made days after she left home following a quarrel with her husband, triggering an intense police investigation.

The police have announced a reward for information regarding the culprits, while DNA tests are being conducted to confirm the identity.

