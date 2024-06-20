Delhi Court Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Scam Case
A Delhi court has reserved its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in a money laundering case related to the excise scam. His judicial custody has been extended till July 3, following a video conference hearing.
A Delhi court has reserved its decision on the bail application of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Niyay Bindu made the announcement after hearing arguments from both the accused and the Enforcement Directorate.
On Wednesday, Kejriwal's judicial custody was extended until July 3. The judge issued the extension after Kejriwal appeared in court via video conference, due to the expiration of his previous custody term.
