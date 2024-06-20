Left Menu

Morgan Barbancon Mestre to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Extended Suspension

French dressage rider Morgan Barbancon Mestre will miss the Paris 2024 Olympics due to an extension of her suspension to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport over an anti-doping rule violation. This suspension period runs from April 10, 2024, to Oct. 10, 2025, making her ineligible for team selection and competitions.

Updated: 20-06-2024 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French dressage rider Morgan Barbancon Mestre will miss the Paris 2024 Olympics after her three-month suspension over an anti-doping rules violation was extended to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the French equestrian federation (FFE) said on Thursday. FFE said in a statement the 18-month suspension was from April 10, 2024, to Oct. 10, 2025, adding: "As a result, the rider is no longer eligible for team selection, nor for any participation in national or international competitions."

Barbancon Mestre was on a five-rider shortlist for the Olympics.

