Morgan Barbancon Mestre to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Extended Suspension
French dressage rider Morgan Barbancon Mestre will miss the Paris 2024 Olympics after her three-month suspension over an anti-doping rules violation was extended to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the French equestrian federation (FFE) said on Thursday. FFE said in a statement the 18-month suspension was from April 10, 2024, to Oct. 10, 2025, adding: "As a result, the rider is no longer eligible for team selection, nor for any participation in national or international competitions."
Barbancon Mestre was on a five-rider shortlist for the Olympics.
