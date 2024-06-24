Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh Village

A land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district led to the deaths of a 50-year-old man, his son, and his nephew on Monday. Authorities have identified two suspects and are actively pursuing them. The incident, occurring in Bansatarkheda village, has triggered an ongoing investigation.

Updated: 24-06-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:53 IST
A gruesome land dispute erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday, resulting in the deaths of a 50-year-old man, his son, and his nephew, police reported.

The tragic event occurred in Bansatarkheda village, where two culprits were identified and are currently on the run. The Superintendent of Police, Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, confirmed the ongoing efforts to apprehend them.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the violence was the result of a family land dispute. The victims, Ramesh Vishwakarma, his son Umesh Vishwakarma (23), and nephew Ravi Vishwakarma (24), were killed using both firearms and a sharp-edged weapon, further heightening the brutality of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

