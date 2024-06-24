Left Menu

Kalaburagi Airport: Bomb Scare Evacuates Passengers, Turns Out to Be a Hoax

Kalaburagi Airport faced a bomb threat via email on Monday. Immediate action was taken with bomb disposal and dog squads deployed. After thorough searches, no suspicious items were found. The threat was declared a hoax, ensuring the safety of all passengers and staff.

PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:12 IST
Kalaburagi Airport faced high tension on Monday following a bomb threat received via email. The authorities quickly mobilized bomb disposal and dog squads to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chethan R confirmed that Airport Director Chilaka Mahesh had received the email from an anonymous source, leading to an immediate, intensive search operation. Passengers from a flight arriving from Bengaluru were deboarded and relocated to safer areas.

Following extensive searches, which included screening passengers and their luggage, no suspicious items were found in the airport. The threat was subsequently declared a hoax, bringing relief to everyone involved.

