Mother Accused in Gruesome Infant Death in Jammu and Kashmir

In a harrowing incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a mother has been accused of killing her eight-day-old newborn daughter. The infant was allegedly left by Sharifa Begum in a nearly dry pond under the scorching sun, causing the baby to die of heat, hunger, and thirst, officials reported on Monday.

Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving a report on Sunday, which led to the discovery of the infant's body in Kadma Prat village, Sunderbani tehsil. Initially, Sharifa Begum placed the blame on the child's father, Mohammad Iqbal. However, Iqbal's alibi—that he was in Kashmir at the time—shifted the investigation's focus back to Sharifa. Under interrogation, she eventually confessed to the crime, officials revealed.

The investigation disclosed that Sharifa's motive stemmed from a confrontation with Iqbal; she sought to 'settle scores' by committing the heinous act and subsequently attempting to frame him. Police have registered a case of murder and other offences against Sharifa and continue their inquiry.

