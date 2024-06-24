Mother Accused in Gruesome Infant Death in Jammu and Kashmir
In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a woman, Sharifa Begum, allegedly killed her eight-day-old daughter by leaving her in a nearly dry pond, resulting in the infant's death from heat, hunger, and thirst. After blaming the father, Mohammad Iqbal, Sharifa eventually confessed to the crime during police interrogation.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a mother has been accused of killing her eight-day-old newborn daughter. The infant was allegedly left by Sharifa Begum in a nearly dry pond under the scorching sun, causing the baby to die of heat, hunger, and thirst, officials reported on Monday.
Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving a report on Sunday, which led to the discovery of the infant's body in Kadma Prat village, Sunderbani tehsil. Initially, Sharifa Begum placed the blame on the child's father, Mohammad Iqbal. However, Iqbal's alibi—that he was in Kashmir at the time—shifted the investigation's focus back to Sharifa. Under interrogation, she eventually confessed to the crime, officials revealed.
The investigation disclosed that Sharifa's motive stemmed from a confrontation with Iqbal; she sought to 'settle scores' by committing the heinous act and subsequently attempting to frame him. Police have registered a case of murder and other offences against Sharifa and continue their inquiry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident in Rajouri: Soldier Killed, Four Injured
J-K: Fires break out in forest areas in Poonch, Rajouri districts
Delhi: 1 killed in firing at food outlet in Rajouri Garden
Shooting Shocks West Delhi: Man Attacked at Rajouri Garden
J&K Police Seize Assets Worth Rs 51 Lakh from Drug Peddlers in Rajouri