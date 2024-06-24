Left Menu

Mother Accused in Gruesome Infant Death in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a woman, Sharifa Begum, allegedly killed her eight-day-old daughter by leaving her in a nearly dry pond, resulting in the infant's death from heat, hunger, and thirst. After blaming the father, Mohammad Iqbal, Sharifa eventually confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:29 IST
Mother Accused in Gruesome Infant Death in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a mother has been accused of killing her eight-day-old newborn daughter. The infant was allegedly left by Sharifa Begum in a nearly dry pond under the scorching sun, causing the baby to die of heat, hunger, and thirst, officials reported on Monday.

Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving a report on Sunday, which led to the discovery of the infant's body in Kadma Prat village, Sunderbani tehsil. Initially, Sharifa Begum placed the blame on the child's father, Mohammad Iqbal. However, Iqbal's alibi—that he was in Kashmir at the time—shifted the investigation's focus back to Sharifa. Under interrogation, she eventually confessed to the crime, officials revealed.

The investigation disclosed that Sharifa's motive stemmed from a confrontation with Iqbal; she sought to 'settle scores' by committing the heinous act and subsequently attempting to frame him. Police have registered a case of murder and other offences against Sharifa and continue their inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024