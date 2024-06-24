Left Menu

Mob Justice in Jharkhand: Woman PDS Dealer Humiliated with Slippers Garland

A mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district humiliated a woman PDS dealer by parading her with a garland of slippers around her neck. The villagers claimed she had failed to distribute subsidized ration for four months. Police and officials intervened, promising distribution would resume on Tuesday.

Updated: 24-06-2024 23:18 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a disturbing incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a woman PDS dealer was paraded by a mob with a garland of slippers around her neck. The protestors alleged she failed to distribute PDS items for the past four months, leading to their extreme actions.

The incident took place in Madhuban village under the Gopokandar police station jurisdiction. The mob also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway, adding to the chaos in the area.

Gopokandar police station in-charge Ranjit Mandal confirmed that order was restored and the blockade lifted after authorities assured residents that ration distribution would occur the next day. An investigation revealed that the dealer had only distributed part of the assigned foodgrains in the previous months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

