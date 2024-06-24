Mob Justice in Jharkhand: Woman PDS Dealer Humiliated with Slippers Garland

In a disturbing incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a woman PDS dealer was paraded by a mob with a garland of slippers around her neck. The protestors alleged she failed to distribute PDS items for the past four months, leading to their extreme actions.

The incident took place in Madhuban village under the Gopokandar police station jurisdiction. The mob also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway, adding to the chaos in the area.

Gopokandar police station in-charge Ranjit Mandal confirmed that order was restored and the blockade lifted after authorities assured residents that ration distribution would occur the next day. An investigation revealed that the dealer had only distributed part of the assigned foodgrains in the previous months.

