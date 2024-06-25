Hunter Biden Seeks New Trial in Federal Gun Case
Lawyers for Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, have resubmitted a motion requesting a new trial in his federal gun case. This comes one week after the motion was withdrawn. Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony, found guilty on all three counts related to illegal drug use and purchasing a handgun in 2018.
Lawyers for Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, on Monday resubmitted a motion seeking a new trial in his federal gun case, one week after the motion was withdrawn by the defense team without explanation.
Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony earlier this month. A jury found him guilty on all three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.
