Uttar Pradesh Government Shakes Up IAS Officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday initiated a significant reshuffle by transferring 12 IAS officers, including a number of district magistrates.

Sitapur District Magistrate Anuj Singh has been reassigned to Moradabad, while Chitrakoot District Magistrate Abhishek Anand will take over in Sitapur. Banda District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal has been moved to Lakhimpur Kheri; in her place, Special Secretary Ayush Department Nagendra Pratap will serve as the new Banda magistrate. Kanpur Municipal Commissioner Shivsharanappa GN will now be the district magistrate of Chitrakoot.

Additionally, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Special Secretary for the Agriculture Production Commissioner, will assume duties in Shravasti. Madhusudan Hooghly, Additional State Project Director, has been designated the district magistrate of Kaushambi. Further changes include Sambhal District Magistrate Manish Bansal's new role in Saharanpur, and Special Secretary, Urban Development, Rajendra Pensia being appointed in Sambhal. Ashish Kumar, Vice Chairman of Saharanpur Development Authority, has been transferred to Hathras, and Medha Rupam, Additional Chief CEO of Greater Noida, has been assigned to Kasganj. These transfers were deemed routine by the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)