Tragedy in Tehri: BDO's Assistant Arrested for Fatal DUI Accident

A tragic accident in Tehri's Bourari area has claimed the lives of a woman and her two minor nieces, who were run over by a speeding car allegedly driven by Jakhnidhar's Assistant Block Development Officer, police reported on Tuesday.

The victims, Reena Negi (36) and her nieces Anvita (7) and Agrima (10), were walking on Palika Karyalaya Road when the incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday. According to Tehri's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) J R Joshi, D P Chamoli, the accused, was arrested immediately.

Chamoli, who was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. His medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in his system. The incident has prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to express deep grief and order Chamoli's suspension. The Bourari market remained closed in mourning.

