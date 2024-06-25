Constable Injured in Surreal Sword Attack at Moti Nagar Police Station
A constable was injured in a shocking incident at Moti Nagar Police Station after being attacked by a mentally unstable man wielding a sword. The attacker was subdued by police personnel. Further investigation is ongoing.
A constable was injured in a shocking incident at Moti Nagar Police Station after being allegedly attacked by a mentally unstable man on Tuesday, officials reported.
According to the police, the accused, armed with a sword, was eventually overpowered by the on-duty personnel.
The incident was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh, who noted the assailant's mental instability. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
