Constable Injured in Surreal Sword Attack at Moti Nagar Police Station

A constable was injured in a shocking incident at Moti Nagar Police Station after being attacked by a mentally unstable man wielding a sword. The attacker was subdued by police personnel. Further investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A constable was injured in a shocking incident at Moti Nagar Police Station after being allegedly attacked by a mentally unstable man on Tuesday, officials reported.

According to the police, the accused, armed with a sword, was eventually overpowered by the on-duty personnel.

The incident was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jasbinder Singh, who noted the assailant's mental instability. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

