Maharashtra Government Appoints New Divisional Commissioner and Police Chief
The Maharashtra government has appointed Dilip Gawde as the new divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and IPS officer Pravin Pawar as the city's new police chief. Gawde replaces Madhukar Ardad, while Pawar succeeds acting police chief Sandip Patil.
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday named senior bureaucrat Dilip Gawde as the new divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Concurrently, IPS officer Pravin Pawar has been appointed as the new police chief of the city.
Pawar, a seasoned 2004-batch IPS officer, was previously serving as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Pune. His transfer comes after the retirement of the former police commissioner Manoj Lohiya, and subsequently, Sandip Patil served as the acting police chief.
Dilip Gawde takes over the position from Madhukar Ardad as the divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the largest city in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra.
