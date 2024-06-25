Maharashtra Government Appoints New Divisional Commissioner and Police Chief

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday named senior bureaucrat Dilip Gawde as the new divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Concurrently, IPS officer Pravin Pawar has been appointed as the new police chief of the city.

Pawar, a seasoned 2004-batch IPS officer, was previously serving as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Pune. His transfer comes after the retirement of the former police commissioner Manoj Lohiya, and subsequently, Sandip Patil served as the acting police chief.

Dilip Gawde takes over the position from Madhukar Ardad as the divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the largest city in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra.

