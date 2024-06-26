North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch: A Deep Dive
North Korea launched a ballistic missile that reached an altitude of about 100 km and covered over 200 km, ultimately falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, according to Japan's defense ministry.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-06-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 04:12 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The ballistic missile North Korea launched on Wednesday morning reached an altitude of about 100 km (62 miles) and covered a range of more than 200 km (124 miles) before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Japan's defence ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-Origin Candidate Taral Patel Arrested by Texas Rangers
J-K: Fire in Bali-Tirchi forest range continues to rage, 2 houses gutted
Steady Pound Awaits BoE Decision Amid Currency Market Tight Ranges
FAA Investigates Southwest Airlines' Low Altitude Incident Near Oklahoma City
Amul Eyes US Expansion with Diverse Dairy Product Range