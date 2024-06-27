Left Menu

Czech-Led Initiative Delivers Vital Ammunition to Ukraine

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells were delivered to Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative. The initiative, funded by Germany, has also seen the Czech government contributing 865.8 million crowns ($37.15 million). So far, 18 countries have joined the effort to support Ukraine.

The first shipment of artillery ammunition for Ukraine under a Czech-led initiative, delivered earlier this month, were tens of thousands of 155mm shells financed by Germany, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry also said that the Czech government had earmarked 865.8 million crowns ($37.15 million) as its national contribution to the scheme which has so far been joined by 18 countries. ($1 = 23.3060 Czech crowns)

