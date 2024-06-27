Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Disposes PIL Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Comments on Monk

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made unsavoury comments about a monk during an election rally. The court observed that such matters do not fall under the purview of a PIL and cannot grant the relief sought.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:35 IST
Calcutta High Court Disposes PIL Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Comments on Monk
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) claiming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made disparaging remarks about a monk during an election rally. The court noted that such issues are beyond the scope of a PIL.

Representing Banerjee, Advocate General Kishore Dutta argued that the PIL alleged Banerjee commented on a monk during an electoral speech.

The petition demanded the court ensure societal sanctity and prevent any community from being humiliated because of their religious affiliations. However, the bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, ruled that the relief requested is not applicable under a PIL and left the petitioner to explore other avenues to address their grievances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024