Calcutta High Court Disposes PIL Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Comments on Monk

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) claiming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made disparaging remarks about a monk during an election rally. The court noted that such issues are beyond the scope of a PIL.

Representing Banerjee, Advocate General Kishore Dutta argued that the PIL alleged Banerjee commented on a monk during an electoral speech.

The petition demanded the court ensure societal sanctity and prevent any community from being humiliated because of their religious affiliations. However, the bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, ruled that the relief requested is not applicable under a PIL and left the petitioner to explore other avenues to address their grievances.

