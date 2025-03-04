Left Menu

Justice Nagarathna Highlights the Misuse of Public Interest Litigations

Supreme Court Judge BV Nagarathna expressed concerns over the exploitation of public interest litigations (PILs). Once a tool for justice, PILs are often manipulated for personal gain. Speaking at a book release, Nagarathna emphasized the urgent need to return to genuine social action litigation that holds the government accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:32 IST
Justice Nagarathna Highlights the Misuse of Public Interest Litigations
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event, Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna drew attention to the ongoing misuse of public interest litigations (PILs). According to Justice Nagarathna, this legal tool, initially meant to empower the weak, has been overshadowed by individuals seeking personal gain.

Justice Nagarathna pointed out that PILs are now often seen as 'paisa interest litigation' or 'publicity interest litigation', thus losing their original purpose as a means to ensure justice. She highlighted the urgent need for PILs to be used as intended and called for a return to such genuine social action litigation.

Justice Nagarathna made these observations during the launch of the book 'Law, Justice, Society: Selected Works of Upendra Baxi', underscoring the significance of Professor Baxi's contributions to the understanding of PILs. Baxi's writings have long encouraged viewing the constitution as a vessel for justice and societal progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025