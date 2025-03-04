Justice Nagarathna Highlights the Misuse of Public Interest Litigations

At a recent event, Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna drew attention to the ongoing misuse of public interest litigations (PILs). According to Justice Nagarathna, this legal tool, initially meant to empower the weak, has been overshadowed by individuals seeking personal gain.

Justice Nagarathna pointed out that PILs are now often seen as 'paisa interest litigation' or 'publicity interest litigation', thus losing their original purpose as a means to ensure justice. She highlighted the urgent need for PILs to be used as intended and called for a return to such genuine social action litigation.

Justice Nagarathna made these observations during the launch of the book 'Law, Justice, Society: Selected Works of Upendra Baxi', underscoring the significance of Professor Baxi's contributions to the understanding of PILs. Baxi's writings have long encouraged viewing the constitution as a vessel for justice and societal progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)