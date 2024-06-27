China's Former Defence Minister Expelled Over Corruption Allegations

In a significant move, China's ruling Communist Party, under President Xi Jinping, expelled former defence minister Gen. Li Shangfu on Thursday for alleged corruption. Official prosecution has been launched against Li, who was dramatically sacked months ago.

The CPC leadership accused Li, 66, of serious violations of Party discipline and law, as reported by state-run Xinhua news agency. Li, who had led the People's Liberation Army's crucial Rocket Force, disappeared from public view last year, leading to corruption investigation speculations.

Reports reveal that Li misused his positions to derive benefits for himself and others and accepted large sums of money and gifts in return, leading to allegations of both bribe-taking and offering bribes. His actions caused significant damage to the Party, national defence, and the military's image.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)