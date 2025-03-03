Left Menu

Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand from BSP: A Move for Party Discipline

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party, citing his selfish and arrogant behavior. Mayawati claimed Akash was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law, affecting his party commitments. The decision aligns with the principles of past party leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:14 IST
Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand from BSP: A Move for Party Discipline
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at preserving party discipline, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati announced the expulsion of her nephew, Akash Anand, from the party on Monday. This came a day after he was stripped of all key posts.

Mayawati stated that Akash's reaction to Sunday's decision, where he was relieved from responsibilities due to alleged influence from his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, showed a lack of political maturity and was characterized by selfishness and arrogance.

She emphasized that the expulsion was necessary to uphold the legacy and principles established by revered leaders like Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Manaywar Shri Kanshiram ji. This decision reflects a commitment to the movement's integrity and the party's self-respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025