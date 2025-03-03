Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand from BSP: A Move for Party Discipline

In a decisive move aimed at preserving party discipline, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati announced the expulsion of her nephew, Akash Anand, from the party on Monday. This came a day after he was stripped of all key posts.

Mayawati stated that Akash's reaction to Sunday's decision, where he was relieved from responsibilities due to alleged influence from his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, showed a lack of political maturity and was characterized by selfishness and arrogance.

She emphasized that the expulsion was necessary to uphold the legacy and principles established by revered leaders like Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Manaywar Shri Kanshiram ji. This decision reflects a commitment to the movement's integrity and the party's self-respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)