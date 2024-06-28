Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Unveils Reforms 3.0 for 'Viksit Arunachal'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the launch of Reforms 3.0, aimed at propelling the state's development through various citizen-centric initiatives and enhancing government service delivery. The state's new council pledged a transformative agenda for the next five years to build a developed Arunachal.

In a bold move towards development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has unveiled 'Reforms 3.0,' a comprehensive strategy designed to drive the state's growth agenda and achieve a 'Viksit Arunachal.' The state government, immediately after the swearing-in of its new council of ministers on June 14, committed to a transformative reform agenda for the next five years.

The Cabinet has laid the groundwork by identifying 24 citizen-centric initiatives as part of this transformative journey. These initiatives are expected to significantly impact citizens' lives and aspirations, with all departments directed to implement these measures rigorously.

Central to this initiative is the district-level 'Vision Plan,' aiming to tailor growth strategies to local needs and focus on enhancing last-mile citizen service delivery. The Institute for Transforming Arunachal will spearhead the execution of Reforms 3.0, ensuring the administrative apparatus becomes more efficient and responsive. Additionally, the transition to 100 percent online government payments and support for MSMEs are key measures in this ambitious plan.

