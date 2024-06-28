Philippine Troops Deliver Major Blow to Fading Insurgency

Philippine troops killed at least 10 suspected communist guerrillas in a clash in a remote northern area, the latest blow to a decades-old insurgency that has weakened significantly, military and security officials reported on Friday.

Army troops encountered about 20 New People's Army guerrillas who were retreating from last week's skirmish with government forces, igniting a firefight on Wednesday that resulted in 10 rebel fatalities, including three commanders, near a village in Pantabangan town, Nueva Ecija province.

The army recovered thirteen rifles and a pistol from the combat zone near a key dam and continues to pursue about 10 other guerrillas who escaped, according to regional army spokesperson Maj. Jimson Masangkay. Brig. Gen. Norwin Joseph Pasamonte, commanding an army infantry brigade, lauded the troops while expressing regret for the loss of life among the rebels. He emphasized that the government had urged the rebels to surrender and return to normal life.

