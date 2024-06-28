PDP President Slams Harsh Laws in J&K, Citing Constitutional Violations

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), raised serious concerns on Friday regarding the Centre's approach to security in Jammu and Kashmir, warning against compromising constitutional rights and the rule of law.

This reaction follows a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain, announcing that the Enemy Agents Ordinance would be enforced against locals suspected of supporting foreign terrorists. Mufti termed the use of such a draconian law, dating back to the Maharaja's era, as a significant violation of justice.

Iltija Mufti, her daughter and media advisor, further criticized recent government actions, suggesting that there will be no significant change in the BJP's stance on Kashmir, despite losing its majority. She cited the arrest of Mian Qayoom and the ban on J&K High Court Bar Association elections as evidence of continued repression.

