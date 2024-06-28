Left Menu

PDP President Slams Harsh Laws in J&K, Citing Constitutional Violations

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, criticized the application of the Enemy Agents Ordinance in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a violation of constitutional rights. Her comments came after police decided to use the law against locals supporting foreign terrorists. Her daughter Iltija echoed her concerns, indicating no change in BJP policy.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:45 IST
PDP President Slams Harsh Laws in J&K, Citing Constitutional Violations
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), raised serious concerns on Friday regarding the Centre's approach to security in Jammu and Kashmir, warning against compromising constitutional rights and the rule of law.

This reaction follows a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain, announcing that the Enemy Agents Ordinance would be enforced against locals suspected of supporting foreign terrorists. Mufti termed the use of such a draconian law, dating back to the Maharaja's era, as a significant violation of justice.

Iltija Mufti, her daughter and media advisor, further criticized recent government actions, suggesting that there will be no significant change in the BJP's stance on Kashmir, despite losing its majority. She cited the arrest of Mian Qayoom and the ban on J&K High Court Bar Association elections as evidence of continued repression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024