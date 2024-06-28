Supreme Court Drops Contempt Charges Against Lawmakers After Apology

Pakistan's Supreme Court has accepted apologies from Senator Faisal Vawda and Member of the National Assembly Mustafa Kamal. This decision was announced by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa after the lawmakers expressed regret for their critical remarks against the judiciary in May press conferences.

The court, which had issued contempt notices to the lawmakers, withdrew these after receiving unconditional apologies. Vawda and Kamal had both publicly apologised for their comments, with Vawda's apology documented on June 26.

In a related move, the Supreme Court issued contempt notices to 34 television channels for airing the anti-judiciary press conferences. Advocate Faisal Siddiqi, representing 26 channels, agreed to submit responses signed by the channels' representatives. The court warned that channels failing to comply would face show-cause notices for contempt of court.

