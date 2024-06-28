India Condemns US Report on Religious Freedom as Deeply Biased

India has categorically dismissed the annual US State Department report on international religious freedom, labeling it as deeply biased and driven by electoral motivations. The report was criticized for selectively highlighting incidents to craft a prejudiced narrative against India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the report lacked a genuine understanding of India's social fabric and was a mixture of misrepresentations and selective fact usage. The document also questioned the legitimacy of certain Indian laws and court judgments.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his remarks, pointed out a troubling rise in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and the demolition of minority worship places in India.

