Left Menu

India Condemns US Report on Religious Freedom as Deeply Biased

India firmly rejected the US State Department's annual report on international religious freedom, calling it biased and driven by vote-bank considerations. The report, criticized by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, selectively documented incidents to undermine India's social fabric. Secretary of State Blinken highlighted concerning trends in anti-conversion laws and hate speech.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:03 IST
India Condemns US Report on Religious Freedom as Deeply Biased
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India has categorically dismissed the annual US State Department report on international religious freedom, labeling it as deeply biased and driven by electoral motivations. The report was criticized for selectively highlighting incidents to craft a prejudiced narrative against India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the report lacked a genuine understanding of India's social fabric and was a mixture of misrepresentations and selective fact usage. The document also questioned the legitimacy of certain Indian laws and court judgments.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his remarks, pointed out a troubling rise in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and the demolition of minority worship places in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024