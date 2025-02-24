Left Menu

BJP Leader P C George Remanded in Hate Speech Controversy

BJP leader P C George was remanded to judicial custody over a hate speech case, following a court decision to refuse bail. The Erattupetta Munsif Magistrate Court found him guilty of violating bail conditions and delivering a speech allegedly inciting religious hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:35 IST
BJP Leader P C George Remanded in Hate Speech Controversy
Hate Speech
  • Country:
  • India

P C George, a BJP leader and former MLA, was taken into judicial custody on Monday by the Erattupetta Munsif Magistrate Court over allegations of hate speech. Initially held in police custody until 6 pm, George's bail request was denied, and he was subsequently transferred to Kottayam Government Medical College after a routine medical check-up and police questioning.

George appeared at the court around 11 am, with proceedings beginning at 12:30 pm. Despite his lawyer's insistence that there was no incitement of religious strife, the prosecution presented a history of George's alleged misconduct and violation of previous bail conditions. Furthermore, they argued his comments had indeed offended religious sentiments.

Ultimately, the court ruled against his bail at a subsequent hearing at 2 pm. The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected George's anticipatory bail, sending him to custody after he missed the deadline of his initial request for extension to comply with police investigation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025