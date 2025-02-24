BJP Leader P C George Remanded in Hate Speech Controversy

P C George, a BJP leader and former MLA, was taken into judicial custody on Monday by the Erattupetta Munsif Magistrate Court over allegations of hate speech. Initially held in police custody until 6 pm, George's bail request was denied, and he was subsequently transferred to Kottayam Government Medical College after a routine medical check-up and police questioning.

George appeared at the court around 11 am, with proceedings beginning at 12:30 pm. Despite his lawyer's insistence that there was no incitement of religious strife, the prosecution presented a history of George's alleged misconduct and violation of previous bail conditions. Furthermore, they argued his comments had indeed offended religious sentiments.

Ultimately, the court ruled against his bail at a subsequent hearing at 2 pm. The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected George's anticipatory bail, sending him to custody after he missed the deadline of his initial request for extension to comply with police investigation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)